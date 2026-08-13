Catastrophic Oil Spill in Arabian Sea: A Crisis Unfolds

A massive oil spill in the Arabian Sea, flagged as one of the worst in recent years, has started to affect the coast of Oman. The incident involves the tanker Caroline Bezengi, carrying 800,000 barrels of Russian crude oil. Risk management firm Ambrey is spearheading the salvage operation.

The tanker, under international sanctions due to its Russian oil cargo, ran aground on June 30 near an Omani marine reserve. An earlier reported blast off the Yemeni coast exacerbated the situation. The assault is not yet claimed by any group, but it underscores the vessel’s perilous journey through conflict zones.

Ambrey's salvage mission faces challenges, notably due to the annual monsoon, while Omani authorities warn of the environmental threat. The Caroline Bezengi forms part of a shadow fleet from Russia and the ongoing spill is a poignant reminder of the geopolitical complexities at play.