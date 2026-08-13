Shipyard Explosion Rocks Fujian Province

A shipyard explosion occurred in Fujian, a southeastern Chinese province, injuring 12 people. Authorities promptly issued a statement, detailing the incident and verifying the number of casualties. The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, but investigations are underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 16:39 IST
Shipyard Explosion Rocks Fujian Province
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  • Country:
  • China

An explosion at a shipyard in Fujian, a southeastern province of China, has resulted in 12 injuries, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

Local officials promptly released a statement regarding the incident, which has not only raised safety concerns but also disrupted operations at the facility.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the precise cause of the explosion, adding pressure to implement stricter safety measures in industrial zones across the province.

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