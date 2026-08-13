Tragedy in Sevastopol: Fatal Explosive Device Incident Amidst Escalating Tensions

In a tragic incident, five individuals lost their lives while attempting to defuse an explosive device in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city under Russian control. The victims included four bomb disposal specialists and a security guard, according to regional governor Mikhail Razvozhayev.

The explosion occurred during clearance operations after a Ukrainian drone attack on the city. This event marks a grim development in the escalating air attacks characteristic of the fifth year of the full-scale war launched by Russia in 2022.

Russia's Defence Ministry reported that its air defence systems intercepted or shot down 362 Ukrainian drones overnight across several Russian and Russian-controlled regions, including Crimea. Russia seized and annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that has since intensified regional hostilities.