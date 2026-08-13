Tragedy in Sevastopol: Fatal Explosive Device Incident Amidst Escalating Tensions

Five individuals, including four bomb disposal specialists and a security guard, were killed in Sevastopol while attempting to defuse an explosive device. The region has faced intensified air attacks in the ongoing conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces, with Russia intercepting numerous Ukrainian drones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 15:54 IST
Tragedy in Sevastopol: Fatal Explosive Device Incident Amidst Escalating Tensions
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  • Russia

In a tragic incident, five individuals lost their lives while attempting to defuse an explosive device in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city under Russian control. The victims included four bomb disposal specialists and a security guard, according to regional governor Mikhail Razvozhayev.

The explosion occurred during clearance operations after a Ukrainian drone attack on the city. This event marks a grim development in the escalating air attacks characteristic of the fifth year of the full-scale war launched by Russia in 2022.

Russia's Defence Ministry reported that its air defence systems intercepted or shot down 362 Ukrainian drones overnight across several Russian and Russian-controlled regions, including Crimea. Russia seized and annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that has since intensified regional hostilities.

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