Entertainment Highlights: Breaking Stories from Films to Sports

The entertainment world is buzzing with exciting developments, as director Maite Alberdi delves deep into societal expectations on women in her documentary "A Child of My Own," exploring beyond the headlines of a high-profile crime case.

Nintendo is set to expand its influence by launching the popular Switch consoles in Indonesia, marking the company's foray into Southeast Asia's largest market.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's wedding has not only captured media attention but has also influenced bridal fashion trends as brands anticipate a surge in demand for Swift-inspired designs.