Beyond Headlines: 'A Child of My Own' - A Deep Dive into Societal Expectations

The documentary 'A Child of My Own' by Maite Alberdi examines societal expectations on women through the real-life crime case of Alejandra Marin Mendoza, who kidnapped a baby after faking pregnancy. The film delves deeper than typical news coverage, portraying overlooked aspects of the 2009 story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 18:28 IST
Beyond Headlines: 'A Child of My Own' - A Deep Dive into Societal Expectations
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  • Mexico

Two-time Oscar nominee Maite Alberdi's documentary, 'A Child of My Own,' scrutinizes societal expectations on women through the gripping story of Alejandra Marin Mendoza. In 2009, Mendoza, known as Ale, staged a fake pregnancy and kidnapped a baby, a story most news outlets failed to comprehensively cover at the time.

With a commitment to revealing what lurked beneath the headlines, Alberdi spent four years creating this film. It challenges viewers to consider the unspoken elements of women's societal roles often overshadowed by sensationalized crime reporting.

The film offers a profound look at the expectations placed on women and the lengths to which some may go in light of these pressures, going beyond the crime to explore the complex dynamics at play.

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