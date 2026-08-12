Beyonce Takes Full Control of SirDavis Whisky: Entertainment Highlights

In entertainment news, Beyonce buys out French group LVMH's stake in SirDavis whisky. Maite Alberdi's film explores societal expectations on women. The girl group KATSEYE shows a raw side in 'Wild Hearts.' Green Day enters filmmaking with 'Nimrods.' Disney+ expands into video podcasting, and Taylor Swift's wedding dress inspires bridal trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 10:27 IST
Beyonce Takes Full Control of SirDavis Whisky: Entertainment Highlights
Beyonce
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move within the beverage industry, American pop icon Beyonce has acquired full ownership of the SirDavis whisky brand. This follows the sale of French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH's stake, as confirmed on Monday, though the group withheld specifics about the transaction.

Maite Alberdi's latest documentary, 'A Child of My Own,' revisits the story of Alejandra Marin Mendoza's 2009 kidnapping case. Rather than emphasizing the crime, Alberdi delves into societal pressures on women mirroring broader narratives within Mexico's cultural expectations.

The eclectic girl group KATSEYE is poised to debut a new, unfiltered image with their upcoming EP and a concert film worldwide. The band introduced in 2023, reduces its lineup momentarily with two members on mental health breaks, symbolizing shifting priorities in the creative industry.

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