In a significant move within the beverage industry, American pop icon Beyonce has acquired full ownership of the SirDavis whisky brand. This follows the sale of French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH's stake, as confirmed on Monday, though the group withheld specifics about the transaction.

Maite Alberdi's latest documentary, 'A Child of My Own,' revisits the story of Alejandra Marin Mendoza's 2009 kidnapping case. Rather than emphasizing the crime, Alberdi delves into societal pressures on women mirroring broader narratives within Mexico's cultural expectations.

The eclectic girl group KATSEYE is poised to debut a new, unfiltered image with their upcoming EP and a concert film worldwide. The band introduced in 2023, reduces its lineup momentarily with two members on mental health breaks, symbolizing shifting priorities in the creative industry.