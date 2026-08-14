Double Feature: Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 Share Release Day

The simultaneous release of 'Awarapan 2' and 'Batwara 1947' has sparked curiosity, but filmmaker Vishesh Bhatt has clarified that this clash was unintentional. Bhatt, during an interview with ANI, explained that 'Awarapan 2' was originally slated for an earlier release, but was delayed due to lead actor Emraan Hashmi's injury during filming.

The changes in the film industry's release calendar, compounded by shifting dates of other major releases, led to both films securing the same launch date. Bhatt highlighted the dynamic nature of film schedules, noting that by the time 'Awarapan 2' was ready, the new date coincided with 'Batwara 1947'. Despite this overlap, Bhatt emphasized the contrasting genres and the holiday release window, which he believes provides ample opportunity for both films to thrive.

Recounting the challenges faced during the release of the original 'Awarapan', Bhatt expressed concern about history repeating itself but was reassured by distributors and cinema owners. Confident in the current market's capacity, Bhatt agreed to the release date, optimistic about audience reception of 'Awarapan 2' during this festive period, where Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit.