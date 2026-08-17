Gujarat Chief Minister Engages Diaspora in US and Canada for Global Investment Summit

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is on a week-long visit to the US and Canada to engage with the Gujarati diaspora. He aims to promote investment in key sectors and invites participation in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit 2027. Patel emphasizes Gujarat's growth aligned with India's national vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 16:15 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Engages Diaspora in US and Canada for Global Investment Summit
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel in San Francisco (Photo/Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel kicked off his week-long tour of the United States and Canada by engaging with the Gujarati diaspora in San Francisco. Patel outlined the state's ambitious development plans and sought active overseas involvement in Gujarat's burgeoning sectors of technology and investment.

Leading a high-level delegation, Patel aims to attract industries and investors from North America to partake in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit 2027. During his interaction, Patel described Gujarat as a key growth engine within India, aligning the state's future with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India, 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

The Chief Minister identified semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data centers, and biotechnology as pivotal sectors for Gujarat's aspiration to become a global hub. Embracing the contribution of Gujaratis in Silicon Valley, Patel emphasized strengthening ties for knowledge exchange, technological collaboration, and mentorship. He expressed hope for ongoing diaspora collaboration in investment and innovation, vital for Gujarat's prosperity.

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