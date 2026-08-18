Ramy Youssef and Sharon Stone Team Up for 'Martha & Muhammad'

Comedian Ramy Youssef and Hollywood legend Sharon Stone are set to star in 'Martha & Muhammad', marking Youssef's directorial debut. The film explores an unexpected relationship between a New York socialite and a young Muslim man. Production is slated to begin this fall, featuring a diverse creative team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 16:35 IST
Ramy Youssef and Sharon Stone Team Up for 'Martha & Muhammad'
Sharon Stone (Photo/Reuters) and Ramy Youssef (Photo/Instagram@Ramy). Image Credit: ANI

Ramy Youssef, known for his insightful comedic takes on the Muslim-American experience, is stepping behind the camera with a new feature film, 'Martha & Muhammad'. Partnering with Hollywood icon Sharon Stone, Youssef has both penned the script and will make his directorial debut in this intriguing project.

Set to begin shooting this fall, the film explores the unique relationship developed between a white widowed socialite in New York and a young Muslim man. Youssef is producing the film through his Cairo Cowboy banner, with a strong team including Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, and Josh Safdie of Central, as well as Christopher Storer and Tyson Bidner for American Light & Fixture, and A24.

Sharon Stone, celebrated for her roles in classics like Basic Instinct and Casino, has been busy with projects including David Mamet's Speed the Plow. Stone recently stole the scene as the villainess in 'Nobody 2' and will be seen next in 'In Memoriam' and 'Babies'. (ANI)

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