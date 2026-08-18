Mihir Ahuja's Dream Role in 'Operation Safed Sagar' Brings Lakshya Inspiration to Life

Actor Mihir Ahuja is winning accolades for his compelling portrayal of an Air Force Officer in Netflix's new series 'Operation Safed Sagar'. This role embodies a long-held aspiration, deeply influenced by Hrithik Roshan's performance in the film 'Lakshya'. The movie was pivotal in Ahuja's ambition to play such a character.

Reflecting on this emotional bond, Ahuja stated in a press release, "Watching Lakshya changed me; Hrithik's transformation on-screen left an indelible mark. It's always been my dream to play a character with purpose and duty. Meeting Hrithik during 'Super 30' and collaborating on an ad was invaluable; it only deepened my respect for him." He continued, "Being offered Flying Officer Baldy in 'Operation Safed Sagar' was serendipitous. It felt like a true manifestation of my dreams. Wearing the uniform and honoring our armed forces through this role has been incredibly gratifying. It's a dream come full circle."

'Operation Safed Sagar' narrates the gripping tales from the Kargil War, focusing on the bravery and personal experiences of the youngest Indian Air Force officers. Set against a backdrop of high-altitude missions, the series is directed by Oni Sen and created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava. Produced by Sanjay Routray, Sarita Patil, and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar, it features a stellar cast including Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, and others. (ANI)