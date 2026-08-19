ADB Backs Women-Led Businesses in Micronesia with $5m Package

Women-led small and medium-sized businesses in the Federated States of Micronesia are set to gain greater access to loans, financial products and business training under a $5 million financing package signed by the Asian Development Bank and the Federated States of Micronesia Development Bank.

The financing will support the FSMDB Increasing Access to Finance for SMEs Project, which is designed to expand lending to underserved small businesses across the country. At least half of the financing will be directed to women-led SMEs, giving female entrepreneurs more opportunities to sustain existing businesses, invest in expansion and strengthen their ability to withstand economic disruptions.

The agreement is also significant for ADB because it represents the bank's first private sector project in the Federated States of Micronesia, combining direct financing with technical assistance intended to strengthen both entrepreneurs and the development bank serving them.

Women entrepreneurs face barriers when seeking credit

Access to business finance remains difficult for many women entrepreneurs in Micronesia because lenders can perceive them as higher-risk borrowers, while limited collateral and weaknesses in credit information systems can make it harder for otherwise viable businesses to qualify for loans.

Financial barriers are accompanied by challenges such as limited business literacy and a shortage of banking products designed around the needs of women entrepreneurs. These constraints can prevent small businesses from formalising their operations, investing in equipment, hiring workers or building financial reserves for difficult periods.

ADB North Pacific Advisor Aziz Haydarov said women entrepreneurs play an important role in the growth and resilience of the Micronesian economy, with better access to finance capable of generating benefits that extend from individual businesses to households and local communities.

The project seeks to address several of these barriers at the same time rather than relying solely on additional lending. Grant-funded technical assistance will provide training for at least 250 women-led SMEs, giving business owners practical support alongside improved access to capital.

New financial product will focus on women-led SMEs

FSMDB will develop a financial product specifically focused on women as part of the programme, which could help the bank respond more closely to financing challenges faced by female business owners rather than offering only conventional lending products.

The development bank's internal systems will also receive investment, including the digitalisation of loan monitoring and collection processes. Stronger systems could help FSMDB manage a larger lending portfolio more efficiently while improving its ability to provide accessible financing to businesses across the country.

The project is expected to support private sector-led economic growth by helping local companies improve productivity and resilience. Small businesses play an important role across Micronesia's dispersed island economy, making access to appropriate financing particularly valuable for entrepreneurs seeking to expand beyond very small operations.

FSMDB has operated since 1979 as a government-affiliated national development financial institution, providing loans to SMEs in sectors including tourism, construction, services, agriculture and fisheries. Its gross loan portfolio stood at $49.7 million in fiscal year 2025, with business lending accounting for most of that amount.

Blended financing supports wider Pacific investment strategy

The $5 million package consists of a $4 million loan from ADB's ordinary capital resources and a reimbursable grant of up to $1 million from the private sector window of the Asian Development Fund. The grant is being provided through the ADB Wayfinder (Pacific) Program, which uses blended concessional financing to reduce risks associated with private sector projects and encourage greater investment across Pacific economies.

For Micronesian entrepreneurs, the project could provide more than additional money to borrow. Combining credit with training, tailored financial services and improvements within FSMDB is intended to create a stronger financing system that can support businesses over the longer term.

With at least 50 per cent of project financing reserved for women-led enterprises, the programme places female entrepreneurship at the centre of that effort. Expanding access to capital could give more women the ability to turn small businesses into sustainable sources of employment and household income while contributing to a broader and more resilient private sector in the Federated States of Micronesia.