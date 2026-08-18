Vin Diesel Teases Emotional Finale for Fast & Furious Franchise

Vin Diesel disclosed at a special screening that filming for 'Fast Forever,' the final installment of the 'Fast & Furious' series, will commence in December. After four years of script development, Diesel revealed the script brought him to tears. 'Fast Forever' is scheduled for release in March 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 23:23 IST
Vin Diesel Teases Emotional Finale for Fast & Furious Franchise
Vin Diesel (Photo: X/@vindiesel). Image Credit: ANI

At the milestone 25th-anniversary screening of 'The Fast and the Furious,' Hollywood icon Vin Diesel unveiled significant news concerning the franchise's impending installment. In an exclusive interview with Variety, Diesel confirmed that production for 'Fast Forever' is slated to start in December.

Diesel shared, "We start shooting in December, if I can make good on the request from the studio. I'm in a good place, though. I went through four sets of writers and four years of development to craft a script worthy of a finale. Reading it a couple of weeks ago brought me to tears," the actor revealed, illustrating the emotional weight of the project's culmination.

Inside the screening, as reported by Variety, Diesel emotionally addressed attendees before the film rolled, recounting how midway through reading the script, he was moved to tears. "After four different writers and years of hard work, by the end, I couldn't hold back my tears," he said, noting the poignant reaction from his sister, "No more crying, bro." 'Fast Forever,' marking the 11th and final chapter in the cherished series, is set to premiere on March 17, 2028. The franchise remains Universal's most lucrative, amassing over USD 7.3 billion globally. (ANI)

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