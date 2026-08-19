Queen Camilla Opens Up on King's Cancer Journey

Queen Camilla has publicly addressed the challenges of maintaining privacy regarding King Charles' cancer diagnosis. Buckingham Palace disclosed in February 2024 that the king was under treatment for an undisclosed cancer form. Early detection and intervention have allowed treatment to be scaled back.

While visiting a Maggie's cancer support centre in London, Camilla shared the difficulty of not discussing her husband’s illness before it was public. Camilla spoke with Maggie's chief executive, Laura Lee, expressing the emotional struggle of staying silent when visiting those affected by cancer.

The film, created for Maggie's 30th anniversary, features Camilla reflecting on her husband's determination to continue working despite his diagnosis. Maggie’s acknowledges the positive influence of the royal family's openness about cancer, emphasizing the need for support for patients and their families.