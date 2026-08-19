Uyghur Australians Call on Government to Combat Alleged Chinese Transnational Repression

Concerns rise as Uyghur Australians report alleged Chinese coercion during visits to East Turkistan. Reports highlight pressure on visitors to share information about activists and cultural schools. Calls are made for Australia's intervention to protect freedom and rights of Uyghur Australians amid expanding international surveillance threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 14:19 IST
Uyghur Australians Call on Government to Combat Alleged Chinese Transnational Repression
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Uyghur Australians are appealing to the government for decisive action against what they allege to be Chinese transnational repression targeting their community. According to a report by Voice of Uyghurs, supported by Human Rights Watch, there are alarming accounts of coercion faced by Uyghur Australians visiting East Turkistan.

The report, highlighted by the Save Uyghur Campaign on August 17, accuses Beijing of using the relatives of Uyghur Australians in East Turkistan to extend its surveillance network abroad. Uyghur Australians reportedly endured background checks, monitoring, and pressure to provide details on activists and language schools during their recent travels.

Arslan Hidayat of the Save Uyghur Campaign stresses that these practices not only challenge individual freedoms but also threaten Australia's sovereignty. The campaign calls on the Australian government to introduce travel advisories, strengthen legislation, and support affected individuals, urging a transition from verbal concerns to concrete protective measures.

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