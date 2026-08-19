Kolkata Hotel Inferno: Charges Loom Over Lax Safety Checks

A devastating fire at a hotel in Kolkata, India, has claimed nine lives, predominantly Bangladeshi nationals. The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission swiftly responded to the tragedy, ensuring communication with victims' families. A Special Investigation Team has been formed as officials scrutinize hotel safety compliance amid rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 14:13 IST
Kolkata Hotel Inferno: Charges Loom Over Lax Safety Checks
Visuals from the Kolkata fire (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A tragic fire swept through a hotel on Kolkata's Mirza Ghalib Street early Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of nine individuals, including several Bangladeshi nationals. The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata promptly arrived to gather details on both the deceased and injured.

The Deputy High Commission confirmed the demise of nine individuals, five of whom were Bangladeshi citizens. Four members of a single family were identified among the victims. Officials are in constant touch with the hospital and police, while a 24/7 helpline has been set up to assist affected citizens.

Following the incident, the Kolkata Police established a Special Investigation Team to probe the cause of the fire. Minister Agnimitra Paul inspected the site, emphasizing the need for stringent checks on hotel permits and fire licenses amid concerns about cramped conditions in multiple hotels within the building.

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