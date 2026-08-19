Nick Kyrgios Suspended: Cocaine Controversy Rocks Tennis World

Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has been temporarily suspended after testing positive for a cocaine metabolite at an ATP event in Mallorca. Kyrgios admitted to the mistake and accepted responsibility. The finding was confirmed by the World Anti-Doping Agency, defining cocaine as a prohibited competition substance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 14:18 IST
Nick Kyrgios Suspended: Cocaine Controversy Rocks Tennis World

Nick Kyrgios, a former Wimbledon finalist, finds himself in hot water following a provisional suspension triggered by a positive test for a cocaine metabolite. The International Tennis Integrity Agency made the announcement on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old tennis star did not shy away from the issue, addressing his fans directly on Instagram: "I wanted you to hear this from me first," he stated. Kyrgios confessed to failing the drug test in Mallorca, admitting, "I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it."

The test result, derived from a sample taken during the ATP 250 tournament in Spain on June 22, revealed the presence of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine. The World Anti-Doping Agency classifies cocaine as a stimulant and a substance of abuse, prohibited in competition.

TRENDING

1
London Shares Slip Amid Inflation Report and Corporate Shakeup

London Shares Slip Amid Inflation Report and Corporate Shakeup

Global
2
India Electrifies Its Electronics Manufacturing Landscape for Global Dominance

India Electrifies Its Electronics Manufacturing Landscape for Global Dominan...

Global
3
Euro Zone Equities Tread Water Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Concerns

Euro Zone Equities Tread Water Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Conce...

Global
4
NATO's Stance Against Emerging Threats

NATO's Stance Against Emerging Threats

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Kosovo Eyes Next Growth Phase as World Bank Calls for Better Skills, Finance and Clean Energy Reform

Madagascar Bets on Blue Economy to Turn Marine Wealth into Jobs, Investment and Resilience

Pacific’s $2 Billion Energy Transition: Can Reform Turn Ambition Into Investment and Growth?

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026