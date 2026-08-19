Nick Kyrgios Suspended: Cocaine Controversy Rocks Tennis World

Nick Kyrgios, a former Wimbledon finalist, finds himself in hot water following a provisional suspension triggered by a positive test for a cocaine metabolite. The International Tennis Integrity Agency made the announcement on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old tennis star did not shy away from the issue, addressing his fans directly on Instagram: "I wanted you to hear this from me first," he stated. Kyrgios confessed to failing the drug test in Mallorca, admitting, "I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it."

The test result, derived from a sample taken during the ATP 250 tournament in Spain on June 22, revealed the presence of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine. The World Anti-Doping Agency classifies cocaine as a stimulant and a substance of abuse, prohibited in competition.