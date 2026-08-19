Tragic Kolkata Hotel Fire: Nine Dead as Investigation Unfolds

A tragic fire at a Kolkata hotel has resulted in the deaths of nine people, including a child. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends condolences, while Kolkata Police initiates a Special Investigation Team to probe the incident. The cause of the fire remains unknown, with further actions pending investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 14:07 IST
Tragic Kolkata Hotel Fire: Nine Dead as Investigation Unfolds
Police teams at the incident spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident, a fire at a hotel on Kolkata's Mirza Ghalib Street early Wednesday claimed the lives of nine individuals, including a child. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed condolences to the grieving families and expressed hopes for the speedy recovery of the injured. He assured that relief and assistance are being provided to the affected.

The tragic event has prompted Kolkata Police to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve deeply into the cause of the fire, which remains undetermined. Meanwhile, West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul announced plans to inspect city hotels for valid permits and fire safety licenses, highlighting concerns about safety compliances and unauthorized establishments.

On the ground, emergency services, including police and fire brigade teams, worked tirelessly to rescue about 60 individuals from the engulfed structure. Despite their efforts, nine bodies were discovered and declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The site remains under cautious surveillance as authorities work to maintain peace and commence investigations into this tragedy, coming so soon after a similar incident in Tarapith.

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