Tennis Shock: Kyrgios Suspended After Cocaine Violation

Nick Kyrgios, a former Wimbledon finalist, faces provisional suspension after testing positive for a cocaine metabolite, as reported by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on Wednesday. The incident occurred during an ATP event in Mallorca.

Acknowledging the test results publicly, Kyrgios informed his Instagram followers: "I wanted you to hear this from me first." He admitted to failing the drug test in Mallorca, citing the positive result for cocaine as a serious mistake.

The sample was taken at the ATP 250 tournament in Spain on June 22, and the World Anti-Doping Agency accredited laboratory confirmed the presence of benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite. Cocaine is classified as a stimulant and substance of abuse under WADA rules, being prohibited in competition.