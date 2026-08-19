China Advocates Digital Sovereignty Amid U.S. AI Coalition Plans
China urges respect for each country's digital sovereignty following reports that the U.S. plans to ask nations to choose sides in the AI race. China's foreign ministry opposes forming camps, while the U.S. warns countries to join its AI coalition or face exclusion if they ally with China.
China has called for respect of digital sovereignty amid reports of the U.S. pressuring nations to take sides in the growing artificial intelligence rivalry between Washington and Beijing. China's foreign ministry highlighted its opposition to an AI coalition that excludes countries willing to partner with China.
The U.S. is reportedly planning to inform dozens of countries that they will need to select a side in the AI competition, as per a draft reviewed by Reuters. Nations that align with Beijing's framework may face being left out of a U.S.-led AI coalition.
"Each country has the right to choose its partners based on national conditions and development needs," stated Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry. This statement emphasizes China's stance against political pressuring in international AI development strategies.
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