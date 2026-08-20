From Baby Shark to K-Pop Star: Park Geonroung's New Wave

Park Geonroung, the child star who captured global attention through the viral 'Baby Shark Dance' video, has transitioned into the world of K-pop with his debut digital single. Now performing as 'Baby Shark Boy', Park aims to reinvent himself in the music industry while retaining ties to his iconic past.

In an interview, Park expressed gratitude for the enduring popularity of 'Baby Shark Dance', which was released in 2016 and has gained 17.2 billion views. The song, lauded by figures such as U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, created a dance craze and defied the odds to become a cultural phenomenon.

Park's new single, 'WAVE', merges the familiar melodies of 'Baby Shark' with modern electropop vibes. With aspirations to reveal more facets of his artistic self, Park sees 'WAVE' as the first step in his evolving music career, promising diverse future projects.