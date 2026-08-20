From Baby Shark to K-Pop Star: Park Geonroung's New Wave

Park Geonroung, famous for starring in the 'Baby Shark Dance' video, has debuted his first K-pop single as 'Baby Shark Boy'. A decade after his viral fame, Park aims to embark on a long-term musical journey, starting with 'WAVE', an electropop track carrying elements of the original Baby Shark melody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 11:15 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 11:15 IST
From Baby Shark to K-Pop Star: Park Geonroung's New Wave

Park Geonroung, the child star who captured global attention through the viral 'Baby Shark Dance' video, has transitioned into the world of K-pop with his debut digital single. Now performing as 'Baby Shark Boy', Park aims to reinvent himself in the music industry while retaining ties to his iconic past.

In an interview, Park expressed gratitude for the enduring popularity of 'Baby Shark Dance', which was released in 2016 and has gained 17.2 billion views. The song, lauded by figures such as U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, created a dance craze and defied the odds to become a cultural phenomenon.

Park's new single, 'WAVE', merges the familiar melodies of 'Baby Shark' with modern electropop vibes. With aspirations to reveal more facets of his artistic self, Park sees 'WAVE' as the first step in his evolving music career, promising diverse future projects.

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