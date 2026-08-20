Strengthening Ties: Japanese Defence Minister's Landmark Visit to India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi made his first official visit to India, welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Koizumi's warm reception included a traditional Japanese afternoon greeting and an inspection of the ceremonial Guard of Honour in New Delhi.

Commencing his two-day trip in Mumbai, Koizumi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and held strategic discussions with Indian naval commanders, emphasizing maritime security cooperation. The visit included tours of key Indian naval installations, like the INS Chennai, and discussions on defence technology collaboration.

Koizumi's visit is expected to bolster defence ties and promote peace in the Indo-Pacific region. Building upon previous summits, the dialogue reaffirms Japan's commitment to India's 'Make-in-India' initiative and anticipates continued growth in shared security goals and defence partnerships.