Unitree Robotics Soars on IPO Debut, Signals China's Hard-Tech Strength

Unitree Robotics' shares skyrocketed 460.34% on Shanghai's STAR Market, reflecting robust investor interest. The Chinese humanoid robotmaker's IPO faced strong retail demand, marking a landmark in China's hard-tech ambitions. The company foresees a significant market presence, aiming to convert enthusiasm into sustainable innovation and success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 15:45 IST
Unitree Robotics Soars on IPO Debut, Signals China's Hard-Tech Strength
Unitree Robotics' humanoid robot (Photo/X/@ChinaSpox_India). Image Credit: ANI

Unitree Robotics, a prominent Chinese humanoid robot manufacturer, experienced a staggering 460.34% surge in its share prices on the inaugural trading day on Shanghai's STAR Market. This reflects strong investor confidence and underscores the potential of China's hard-tech strategy. The Chinese Embassy in India emphasized this in an official statement on X.

According to The Global Times, Unitree shares initially opened at 1,100 yuan, marking a 629.44% rise from their issue price, and later settled at 844.80 yuan. The closing figure places the company’s market capitalisation at approximately 341.77 billion yuan, shining a light on the company's strong IPO performance.

Investment expert Chen Jing highlighted the IPO as a testament to the burgeoning interest in the humanoid robotics sector, exacerbated by the limited availability of such stocks. Unitree's prospectus revealed an impressive market share in global robotic shipments, reinforcing its leadership in this field. Despite voiced concerns on sustainability, Chen believes Unitree's trajectory boosts confidence in China’s tech-driven future.

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