Ukrainian Wartime Elections Debate: A Divisive Issue Amid Conflict

The Kremlin commented on the ousted Ukrainian defense minister's call for wartime elections, acknowledging differing opinions within the 'Kyiv regime.' The former minister's address challenges President Zelenskiy's leadership, while Russia claims Ukraine lost legitimacy by not holding elections. Kyiv maintains elections are impossible under martial law and ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 15:40 IST
Ukrainian Wartime Elections Debate: A Divisive Issue Amid Conflict
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The Kremlin weighed in on Thursday regarding the ousted Ukrainian defense minister's controversial call for elections during wartime. It described the Kyiv government as having various stances, disapproving of the assumption that it acts as a single entity. The former defense minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, urged for these elections in a significant show of internal political dissent against President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, marking the most prominent challenge since the conflict's escalation.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov referenced President Putin's established viewpoint about Ukrainian elections. Putin criticized Zelenskiy's administration for losing legitimacy after failing to conduct elections post the expiration of his term. In response, Kyiv pointed to martial law and the need to defend against Russian aggression as barriers to holding elections.

The debate highlights a growing rift in Ukrainian politics, as the Zelenskiy government navigates both internal pressures and the external threat posed by ongoing conflict with Russia.

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