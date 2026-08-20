Oman Calls for Lasting Peace in Hormuz

Oman's foreign minister communicated with his Japanese counterpart, emphasizing that enduring security in the Strait of Hormuz is intricately linked to permanent regional peace. He opposed further conflicts. Meanwhile, Iran announced a pending agreement with Oman on establishing new shipping routes through the strategic strait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 15:39 IST
Oman Calls for Lasting Peace in Hormuz
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Oman's foreign minister addressed his Japanese counterpart on Thursday, underscoring the need for lasting security in the Strait of Hormuz through enduring peace across the region. He firmly rejected any additional escalation or conflict.

Discussions have been underway as Oman and Iran approach the final stages of a significant agreement. This deal aims to introduce new shipping lanes through the contentious yet crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The strait, a vital maritime passage, holds global importance due to its strategic location, heightening interest among international stakeholders in maintaining stability in the region.

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