Serbia Turns to Russia for Wildfire Support Amid EU Shortage

Serbia has sought Russia's help to combat wildfires in a natural reserve due to a lack of EU planes. An IL-76P firefighting plane from Russia has been deployed, highlighting Serbia's balancing act between Russia and the EU, amidst challenges from the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 15:45 IST
Serbia Turns to Russia for Wildfire Support Amid EU Shortage
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Serbia has requested Russian assistance to tackle ongoing wildfires in the Deliblatska Pescara natural reserve, citing a shortage of EU firefighting aircraft, according to Serbia's interior ministry.

A Russian IL-76P plane arrived in Nis, Serbia, and was deployed as European resources are stretched thin by wildfires across the continent, confirmed Luka Causic of the Interior Ministry.

While Russia faces EU airspace restrictions due to Ukraine conflict sanctions, humanitarian missions are exempt. This scenario underscores Serbia's diplomatic balancing between historical ties to Russia and aspirations for EU membership.

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