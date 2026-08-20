Serbia has requested Russian assistance to tackle ongoing wildfires in the Deliblatska Pescara natural reserve, citing a shortage of EU firefighting aircraft, according to Serbia's interior ministry.

A Russian IL-76P plane arrived in Nis, Serbia, and was deployed as European resources are stretched thin by wildfires across the continent, confirmed Luka Causic of the Interior Ministry.

While Russia faces EU airspace restrictions due to Ukraine conflict sanctions, humanitarian missions are exempt. This scenario underscores Serbia's diplomatic balancing between historical ties to Russia and aspirations for EU membership.