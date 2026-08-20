Market Movements: Walmart's Report and Rising Bond Yields Steer Wall Street

U.S. stock index futures showed volatility on Thursday, with government bond yields climbing after a brief lull earlier in the week. This shift comes as investors eagerly await Walmart's earnings report for further economic insights.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond increased by 2.3 basis points, reaching 5.217%, following two sessions of decline. Meanwhile, the 10-year bond yield rose to 4.67%. This happened after the U.S. Treasury introduced measures supporting long-duration bonds, providing temporary relief to global markets.

Market watchers are keen to see Walmart's quarterly earnings, scheduled before the market opens, to assess U.S. consumer health. In premarket trading, Walmart shares slightly increased. In the same timeframe, Dow E-minis dropped by 89 points, or 0.17%, S&P 500 E-minis decreased by 5.25 points, or 0.07%, while Nasdaq 100 E-minis edged up by 12.5 points, or 0.04%.

Tech giants showed mixed results, with Apple and Alphabet each dipping 0.2%, while Nvidia and Meta saw slight gains. The market's apprehension stemmed from growing U.S. debt and high oil prices linked to the Iranian conflict, notably affecting the bond market. Moreover, U.S. Treasury announced on Wednesday that national debt has surpassed $40 trillion.

Oil prices rose 2.4%, continuing their upward trend for five days due to stalled U.S.-Iran peace talks and Middle East supply issues, fueling inflation fears. Energy giants Chevron and ExxonMobil benefited, with their shares growing by about 1%.

Investors are also monitoring the impact of recent strong earnings across sectors, including AI leaders, on the S&P 500 and Dow after their recent peaks.

Anticipated economic data includes weekly jobless claims and comments from St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem. The Federal Reserve's minutes from July indicated increasing inflation concerns, with some policymakers ready to raise interest rates if inflation fails to meet the 2% target.

Elsewhere, Coty declined 7.6% after missing earnings forecasts and withholding its annual outlook. Cryptocurrency-related stocks surged following President Trump's call for Congress to pass a crypto bill, boosting shares like Strategy by 10.5% and Coinbase Global by 7.5%.