From Mergers to Microdramas: The Shifting Tides of Entertainment

Cinema United, a theater trade organization, has urged California's Attorney General and Paramount to resolve a lawsuit blocking a $110 billion merger with Warner Bros Discovery, following support from AMC, Regal, and Cinemark.

ABC claims Trump's administration pressured programming changes, suing the FCC to stop early license reviews. Disney, ABC assert Trump's meddling aims to punish and alter content based on political bias.

Career milestones emerge, with Madonna topping MTV VMA nominations over Taylor Swift. Meanwhile, microdramas gain popularity in Los Angeles, as entertainment evolves to meet digital consumption trends.