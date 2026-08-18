Vertical Video Boom: The Rise of Microdramas

When Craig Williams opened his production facility in downtown Los Angeles, he intended it for occasional music videos. However, microdramas quickly took over his space. Williams, formerly with Death Row Records, now runs three production facilities, rebranded as Vertical World Studios, dedicated to these fast-paced vertical shorts.

The microdrama format, shot for mobile viewing, is gaining traction as Hollywood undergoes transformation. With a projected $1.5 billion revenue in the U.S. this year, microdramas are a rare growth area amidst Hollywood's shrinking industry. Chinese influence is evident as platforms like ReelShort expand globally.

Vertical video content, including TikTok, has seen a surge in popularity, offering new work opportunities in the entertainment industry. Despite traditional TV's downturn, investment continues, as seen with platforms like CandyJar and studios adopting vertical videos to capture modern audiences.