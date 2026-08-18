Vertical Video Boom: The Rise of Microdramas

Craig Williams' venture in vertical microdrama production has thrived in a changing Hollywood landscape, with his studio, Vertical World Studios, leading a burgeoning industry. While traditional TV faces decline, microdramas are gaining popularity, driven by platforms like CandyJar and supported by global investments, reshaping entertainment consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 23:21 IST
Vertical Video Boom: The Rise of Microdramas

When Craig Williams opened his production facility in downtown Los Angeles, he intended it for occasional music videos. However, microdramas quickly took over his space. Williams, formerly with Death Row Records, now runs three production facilities, rebranded as Vertical World Studios, dedicated to these fast-paced vertical shorts.

The microdrama format, shot for mobile viewing, is gaining traction as Hollywood undergoes transformation. With a projected $1.5 billion revenue in the U.S. this year, microdramas are a rare growth area amidst Hollywood's shrinking industry. Chinese influence is evident as platforms like ReelShort expand globally.

Vertical video content, including TikTok, has seen a surge in popularity, offering new work opportunities in the entertainment industry. Despite traditional TV's downturn, investment continues, as seen with platforms like CandyJar and studios adopting vertical videos to capture modern audiences.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopian Lives at Risk as TPS Ends

Ethiopian Lives at Risk as TPS Ends

Global
2
Rajasthan's Shelter Revolution: Home for Nomadic Communities

Rajasthan's Shelter Revolution: Home for Nomadic Communities

Global
3
Crisis in PoJK: Urgent Calls for International Support and Transparency

Crisis in PoJK: Urgent Calls for International Support and Transparency

Global
4
Air India Elevates Safety with Comprehensive Pilot Testing Initiative

Air India Elevates Safety with Comprehensive Pilot Testing Initiative

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

GenAI Could Rewire Global Supply Chains, if Trust, Security and Sustainability Catch Up

Why Regulatory Reform Could Unlock the GCC’s Next Wave of Green Investment

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

Solar Cuts the Fuel Bill, Batteries Cut the Risk: A New Model for Rural Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026