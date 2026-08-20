Grand Slam Tournaments Launch Player Advisory Council

The world of tennis made a significant announcement on Thursday with the introduction of a Grand Slam Player Advisory Council. The four major tournaments—Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and U.S. Open—are spearheading this initiative to tackle issues surrounding prize money and player welfare.

The council will formally launch after the upcoming U.S. Open. It aims to give players a more substantial role by allowing them to apply for positions and contribute to discussions affecting the sport's largest events. The involvement is expected to extend to remuneration, welfare, and tournament structure, tailoring to each Grand Slam's unique needs.

Player input and engagement will be central to the council's mission, as emphasized by Deborah Jevans of the All England Club. This new platform is seen as a step toward a robust partnership between tournaments and players, ultimately aiming to elevate player experiences and ensure tennis's lasting success.