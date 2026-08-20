Stagnant Growth: Latin America's Long Road Ahead

The U.N. Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean has issued a report forecasting slow economic growth for the region over the next several years. This comes despite an environment of stable inflation.

According to ECLAC, the regional GDP is expected to see a modest expansion of 2.2% in 2023. This is a slight decrease compared to last year's growth rate of 2.4%.

The forecast indicates a marginal improvement to 2.5% by 2027, reflecting ongoing economic challenges in Latin America and the Caribbean.