Stagnant Growth: Latin America's Long Road Ahead

The U.N. Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) reports that economic growth in the region will continue at a sluggish pace through 2027, despite stable inflation rates. The GDP is projected to increase by 2.2% this year and 2.5% in 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 20:31 IST
Stagnant Growth: Latin America's Long Road Ahead
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The U.N. Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean has issued a report forecasting slow economic growth for the region over the next several years. This comes despite an environment of stable inflation.

According to ECLAC, the regional GDP is expected to see a modest expansion of 2.2% in 2023. This is a slight decrease compared to last year's growth rate of 2.4%.

The forecast indicates a marginal improvement to 2.5% by 2027, reflecting ongoing economic challenges in Latin America and the Caribbean.

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