Tensions Surge: Russian Strike on Ukrainian Vessels
Russia's Defence Ministry announced that its forces targeted two Ukrainian vessels loaded with ammunition and military equipment in Chornomorsk port. These claims have not been independently confirmed by Reuters, adding to the ongoing tensions surrounding the Black Sea region and its geopolitical significance.
Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Thursday that its military forces have targeted two vessels in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk.
According to the ministry, the vessels were carrying ammunition and military equipment destined for Ukraine's defense efforts.
However, these claims have not been independently verified by Reuters, contributing to an escalated atmosphere of uncertainty in the region.
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