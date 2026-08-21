Entertainment News Highlights: Disney's Legal Battle, Smart Glasses Ban, and More

Disney has launched a legal counter against the FCC, alleging coercive tactics under former President Trump that led to programming changes. The network is pushing back against what they argue is an undue governmental review of their broadcast licenses.

Concerned about privacy and potential piracy risks, UK cinemas are imposing bans on Meta's smart glasses. The move, driven by the UK Cinema Association, follows strict court regulations on recording devices, further tightening controls in public spaces.

In other entertainment news, Ridley Scott's return to sci-fi with 'The Dog Stars' promises a message of hope, while developments unfold in the Tupac Shakur murder trial and Netflix faces a trademark infringement lawsuit initiated by band Demon Hunter.