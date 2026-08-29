Ranbir Kapoor flaunts rakhis during video call with sister Riddhima, cousin Nitasha Nanda; Neetu Kapoor shares glimpse

Actor Neetu Kapoor gave fans a glimpse of a heartwarming Raksha Bandhan moment as she shared a picture of a video call between her son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and their cousin Nitasha Nanda.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 18:23 IST
Ranbir Kapoor flaunts rakhis during video call with sister Riddhima, cousin Nitasha Nanda; Neetu Kapoor shares glimpse
Ranbir Kapoor's Raksha Bandhan glimpses (Photo/Instagram@neetu54@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Neetu Kapoor gave fans a glimpse of a heartwarming Raksha Bandhan moment as she shared a picture of a video call between her son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and their cousin Nitasha Nanda. In the photo, Ranbir proudly showed off the rakhis sent to him by his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and cousin Nitasha, offering a peek into the Kapoor family's festive celebrations.

Notably, Nitasha Nanda is the daughter of Ritu and Rajan Nanda. Earlier on Friday, Riddhima Kapoor marked the festivities of Raksha Bandhan by sharing a childhood picture with her brother Ranbir Kapoor and their mother, Neetu Kapoor.

Riddhima shared a throwback family picture on her Instagram Stories, giving fans a glimpse of the siblings from their growing-up years. In the photograph, young Riddhima and Ranbir can be seen posing with Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir looked adorable in a blue T-shirt and jeans, while Riddhima also smiled for the camera. Sharing the picture, Riddhima wished her brother with a short message, writing, "Happy Rakhi Rans. Love you," along with red heart emojis.

Riddhima and Ranbir are the children of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The siblings have often spoken about their close bond over the years. Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and share moments with their siblings.

On the work front for Ranbir Kapoor, he will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' as Lord Rama. The film's trailer has been already unveiled, bringing the introduction of Yash as Ravana. He is seen emerging from the shadows before entering his grand palace and declaring his rule over the three worlds.

As darkness spreads, Lord Vishnu is reborn on Earth as Prince Rama. Ranbir Kapoor appears as Lord Rama, while Arun Govil plays King Dasharatha, introducing Rama to the people of Ayodhya. 'Ramayana: Part 1' is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while 'Ramayana: Part 2' is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. (ANI)

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