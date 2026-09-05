Intimacy Coordinators: Transforming the Bollywood Film Industry

The Bollywood film industry is witnessing a transformation with the growing presence of intimacy coordinators on sets. These professionals are integral in ensuring the safety and comfort of actors during the filming of explicit scenes. Actress Rasika Dugal has been a vocal supporter of this practice, noting its significance in fostering a positive work environment.

In an interview with ANI, Dugal explained the vital role of intimacy coordinators in addressing actors' concerns and ensuring explicit scenes are handled respectfully. "It's akin to having a choreographer for a dance sequence," she stated. Through workshops and thorough planning, the coordinators help mitigate discomfort, allowing filmmakers to achieve their creative goals without crossing personal boundaries.

While intimacy coordinators were initially more prevalent in the Western film industry, Dugal acknowledged the sensitivity and consideration of her 'Mirzapur' team in the absence of such coordinators during its first season. With the industry's evolving standards, the concept is now increasingly adopted in Bollywood, evident in upcoming projects like 'Mirzapur: The Movie', featuring an esteemed ensemble cast.