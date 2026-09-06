Zheng Qinwen's Remarkable U.S. Open Comeback

In an astonishing display of determination, China's Zheng Qinwen overcame a 5-0 deficit in the final set to defeat American Madison Keys 1-6, 7-6(3), 7-5 during the U.S. Open third round on Saturday. Despite battling a persistent right elbow injury that has hindered her career progression, Zheng, a former Olympic champion, demonstrated resilience as she celebrates her recent victory.

While 22nd seed Keys showed prowess in her previous round by saving five match points, she succumbed to pressure this time, allowing Zheng to clinch the win and advance. Zheng will now face six-time major champion Iga Swiatek, seeking redemption in a rematch of their intense Paris Olympic semi-final clash.

Exhibiting tenacity, Zheng, who has become the first qualifier to reach the U.S. Open's fourth round since Emma Raducanu's 2021 victory, remarked on the electrifying atmosphere, noting how the crowd's energy propelled her. As she continues her impressive six-match winning streak in New York, Zheng's journey illustrates a laudable comeback story.