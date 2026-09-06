Coco Gauff Shines in U.S. Open Run

Coco Gauff continues her impressive journey in the U.S. Open, advancing to the second week for the fifth straight year. On Saturday, she triumphed over Spain's Cristina Bucsa with a 6-3, 6-4 victory in the third round.

Despite a shaky serve, Gauff held her nerve in front of the enthusiastic home crowd, delivering 15 winners. The fourth seed is set to face either fellow American Iva Jovic or Alexandra Eala from the Philippines next.

Gauff faced an early challenge, dropping her serve in the third game, but quickly adapted and controlled the momentum. She demonstrated her versatile playstyle with a decisive backhand in the eighth game, ultimately sealing her spot in the next round with a critical break in the ninth game.