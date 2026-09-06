Furry Friends on Tour: The Unconventional Companions Shaping Tennis

Dogs are becoming essential companions for tennis players, providing emotional support amidst the isolation of constant travel. Major tournaments like the French Open and U.S. Open are embracing pets with services and activities designed for them, highlighting the deep bond between players and their pets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 03:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 03:03 IST
Furry Friends on Tour: The Unconventional Companions Shaping Tennis
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From grand stadiums to practice courts, dogs have claimed their position as integral companions in the world of tennis, frequently seen accompanying players to matches and training sessions.

Spending lengthy periods away from home, athletes find solace and grounding in their pets amidst the demanding professional tennis circuit. Players like Jessica Pegula share the emotional value these pets bring, often providing comfort through their unconditional love.

Tournaments such as the French Open have adapted to this trend by extending special accommodations for pets, including the introduction of a 'dog concierge.' Meanwhile, players continue to express their attachments to their furry friends, calling for more inclusive pet policies at major events like Wimbledon.

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