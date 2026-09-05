Miraculous Rescues Amidst Himalayan Disaster

Amidst the chaotic aftermath of the Himalayan disaster, a Chinese national named Lu Haitao was rescued from a tunnel in Nepal's Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project, authorities confirmed on Saturday. This unexpected rescue occurred ten days following a catastrophic wall of ice, rock, and mud that claimed the lives of over 1,300 individuals.

Lu Haitao's rescue adds to the count of three people pulled alive from the tunnels, believed to trap around 900 others post the August 26 glacier collapse. Despite signs of mild hypothermia, Lu showed no serious injuries, receiving immediate medical attention before being airlifted to an army hospital.

Following devastating floods that swept through towns near the China-Nepal border, the search for survivors persists. While families await news of loved ones, the death toll in Nepal has reached 1,344, with 4,887 missing, heightening anxiety and hope for miraculous rescues akin to Lu's.