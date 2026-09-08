A Royal Transition: Prince George Joins Eton College Legacy

Prince George, the future British king, began his academic journey at Eton College this Tuesday, following in the footsteps of his father, Prince William, the heir to the throne. Joined by his parents, William and Kate, the 13-year-old was warmly welcomed by the school's headmaster, Simon Henderson, at the historic 600-year-old institution.

Eton College, one of Britain's most prestigious schools, has a strong royal lineage. Prince Harry, George's uncle, also attended Eton. Located near Windsor Castle, it charges around £65,000 yearly fees for its exclusive all-boys boarding education.

Previously educated at Lambrook School near Windsor, George continues a royal tradition. Eton's alumni include 20 UK prime ministers and famous actors, reinforcing its legacy. The Prince's first day coincided with the fourth anniversary of his great-grandmother's passing, Queen Elizabeth II, and King Charles's ascension.