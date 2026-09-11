'Gen V' Star Joins Marvel's 'X-Men' as Angel

The forthcoming Marvel's 'X-Men' movie has bolstered its roster, enlisting 'Gen V' actor Asa Germann to portray the high-flying mutant, Angel, reports Variety. Germann joins a talented ensemble that includes Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, and Maya Boyd as Storm.

The announcement of the new 'X-Men' cast came from Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige during last month’s D23 convention. Notably, Adam Driver takes on the role of the iconic 'X-Men' villain, Mr. Sinister, in this cinematic venture directed by 'Thunderbolts' helmer Jake Schreier. Fans can look forward to its release on May 5, 2028.

According to the comic lore, Angel, whose real name is Warren Worthington III, is able to soar using his expansive, avian wings. He has previously appeared in Fox’s 'X-Men: The Last Stand,' embodied by actors Ben Foster and then Cayden Boyd, with Ben Hardy portraying an evolved version with metallic wings in 'X-Men: Apocalypse.' Asa Germann's acclaim initially stemmed from Amazon Prime Video’s 'Gen V,' a spinoff from 'The Boys,' where he starred as the resilient, pulse-pounding character Sam Riordan. Germann was also seen in 'The Boys' Season 4 and had roles in 'Scream 7' and Netflix’s 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.'