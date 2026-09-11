Mongolia Secures $130 Million to Build Better Schools for 11,000 Children

Mongolia is preparing to create safer and less crowded learning spaces for thousands of children after the Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a $130 million loan for the country's education sector. The funding will support the construction and expansion of 33 schools and kindergartens, introduce updated learning materials and strengthen the digital systems used to manage education services across the country.

The financing is the second additional funding package for an ongoing ADB-supported project addressing serious pressure on Mongolia's schools. Rapid population growth and urbanisation have left many classrooms overcrowded, forced some schools to operate several shifts each day and created shortages of education facilities in fast-growing city districts and underserved rural communities.

New classrooms for growing urban and rural communities

Twelve of the 33 education facilities will be built or expanded in Ulaanbaatar, where growing neighbourhoods have placed intense pressure on existing schools and kindergartens. The remaining 21 facilities will serve rural parts of Mongolia, giving children in less-connected communities better access to suitable places where they can learn, play and develop.

The new and expanded facilities are expected to provide space for an additional 11,000 students and preschool children. Designs will consider the different needs of girls and boys across age groups, while energy-efficient features should help reduce operating costs and keep classrooms more comfortable during Mongolia's extremely cold winters. Disaster-resilient construction measures will also protect children, teachers and school staff from environmental risks.

"Investing in education is investing in Mongolia's future," said ADB Country Director for Mongolia John Juhyun Jeong, adding that the support would create safe, modern facilities while improving teaching quality and strengthening education management nationwide.

Digital textbooks and inclusive learning materials

The investment reaches beyond buildings, with part of the financing dedicated to teaching and learning resources linked to Mongolia's updated competency-based curriculum. Fifty interactive digital textbooks will be developed for primary education, offering children more engaging ways to understand lessons and allowing teachers to use technology more confidently in the classroom.

Learning materials tailored for children with disabilities will also be developed and distributed nationally. This work could help schools respond more effectively to different learning needs and give children who require additional support a fairer opportunity to participate in classroom activities.

Teachers and education managers will receive support to strengthen classroom instruction, improve student assessment and raise the overall quality of education. Better materials combined with professional development can help educators move beyond memorisation and encourage children to solve problems, apply knowledge and build practical skills.

Better education decisions through reliable national data

Mongolia's Education Sector Information System will be upgraded into a modern Education Management Information System capable of producing stronger data analysis. Education authorities will be able to track enrolment, identify shortages, understand where overcrowding is most severe and plan future investments using clearer evidence.

Reliable information can make everyday education planning more responsive, particularly when authorities must decide where to build classrooms, assign teachers or provide resources for children with disabilities. A stronger national system can also help policymakers monitor whether education services are reaching rural families and rapidly expanding urban communities.

ADB's financing package consists of a $63 million regular loan and a $67 million concessional loan from its ordinary capital resources. The Government of Mongolia will contribute another $34 million, bringing the planned investment to $164 million and giving the country a significant opportunity to improve both the physical and educational experience offered to its children.