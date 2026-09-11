Jay-Z Thrills Paris with Justin Timberlake Surprise Duet

Music sensation Jay-Z left his Paris audience in awe on Thursday, as he invited Justin Timberlake to join him on stage for a surprising duet of 'Holy Grail'. The impromptu collaboration was a rare treat for fans, reminiscent of their 2013 album 'Magna Carta Holy Grail' and Timberlake's original duet 'Until the End of Time' with Beyonce.

Following a vibrant concert in London last week, where he reunited with Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean of the Fugees, Jay-Z continues to elevate his performances with extraordinary guest appearances. The London show, with a nod to both global and local talents, also featured an introduction by Idris Elba and a spotlight on South London's Giggs.

This lively year for Jay-Z began with his headlining act at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, introducing a wave of guest artists like Beanie Sigel and Jazmine Sullivan. Fans can anticipate more star-studded concerts with upcoming shows in Paris and Los Angeles, adding to the impressive spectacle that marks Jay-Z’s grand return to the stage.