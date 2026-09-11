Jay-Z Thrills Paris with Justin Timberlake Surprise Duet

Jay-Z wowed fans in Paris by bringing out Justin Timberlake for a surprise performance of 'Holy Grail'. The iconic rapper continues to captivate audiences with star-studded appearances and concerts planned in major cities, including Paris, London, and Los Angeles, amidst an active year of performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 12:51 IST
Jay-Z Thrills Paris with Justin Timberlake Surprise Duet
Jay Z (Photo/Instragram@HBO). Image Credit: ANI

Music sensation Jay-Z left his Paris audience in awe on Thursday, as he invited Justin Timberlake to join him on stage for a surprising duet of 'Holy Grail'. The impromptu collaboration was a rare treat for fans, reminiscent of their 2013 album 'Magna Carta Holy Grail' and Timberlake's original duet 'Until the End of Time' with Beyonce.

Following a vibrant concert in London last week, where he reunited with Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean of the Fugees, Jay-Z continues to elevate his performances with extraordinary guest appearances. The London show, with a nod to both global and local talents, also featured an introduction by Idris Elba and a spotlight on South London's Giggs.

This lively year for Jay-Z began with his headlining act at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, introducing a wave of guest artists like Beanie Sigel and Jazmine Sullivan. Fans can anticipate more star-studded concerts with upcoming shows in Paris and Los Angeles, adding to the impressive spectacle that marks Jay-Z’s grand return to the stage.

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