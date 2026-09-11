Tragic Alpine Accident: Dutch Tour Bus Flips in Switzerland

Tragedy struck when a Dutch tour bus overturned in Switzerland's remote Alpine region, killing five and injuring 40. The accident occurred near Susch, with victims being identified as Dutch nationals. Emergency responders found the bus on its side, resulting in severe to minor injuries among the passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 13:30 IST
Tragic Alpine Accident: Dutch Tour Bus Flips in Switzerland
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A tragic accident struck a remote Alpine region in eastern Switzerland, where a bus carrying Dutch tourists flipped over, resulting in five fatalities and 40 injuries. The mishap was confirmed by Swiss police authorities in the canton of Grisons.

The incident occurred near the village of Susch, with images of the aftermath showing the over-turned vehicle surrounded by police and emergency personnel. Among the injured, three are in serious condition, seven are moderately injured, and 30 sustained minor injuries.

A spokeswoman for the General Dutch Association of Travel Companies, representing tour operator OAD, stated that all 48 passengers on the bus were Dutch nationals.

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