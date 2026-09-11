The German environmental group BUND Niedersachsen has initiated legal action against the state of Lower Saxony, aiming to halt the planned expansion of the Lingen nuclear fuel plant, the group announced on Friday. This controversial project involves a collaboration with Russia's Rosatom.

The lawsuit challenges the local government's decision to allow a France's Framatome subsidiary to manufacture nuclear fuel rods in Lingen, in conjunction with the Russian entity. Concerns grew over political implications stemming from Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine, but the state environment ministry insisted that no legal grounds exist for denying approval.

BUND, alongside anti-nuclear advocates .ausgestrahlt, claims that procedural oversights render the project insecure. They argue that outdated environmental data and insufficient disclosure regarding Rosatom's involvement compromise the safety and integrity of operations. Framatome, however, argues that this cooperation is temporary, facilitating a shift from Russian dependence.