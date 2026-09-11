Epic Moments in Sports: Volpe's Slam, Sabalenka's Pursuit, and NFL History Down Under

Anthony Volpe made an unforgettable return to Major League Baseball, powering the New York Yankees to victory against the Colorado Rockies with a grand slam that punctuated a strong seventh inning. This achievement brought the Yankees closer to the top teams in the American League East.

In tennis, the US Open saw a nail-biting semi-final showdown as Elena Rybakina outlasted Coco Gauff to face reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka in the finals. Sabalenka, meanwhile, demonstrated her dominance by beating Jessica Pegula, moving closer to a rare Grand Slam 'three-peat'.

The NFL marked a historic first with a regular-season game held in Australia. The San Francisco 49ers delivered a decisive victory over the Los Angeles Rams, with the game drawing an impressive 100,021 spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.