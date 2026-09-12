Lil Durk Acquitted: High-Profile Murder-for-Hire Charges Dropped

Lil Durk, the Grammy-winning rap artist, was acquitted of all charges in a federal murder-for-hire case related to the killing of a man in Los Angeles. Two co-defendants were acquitted of murder-for-hire charges but found guilty of other crimes. Despite his acquittal, Lil Durk faces additional trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 08:58 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 08:58 IST
Lil Durk Acquitted: High-Profile Murder-for-Hire Charges Dropped

Grammy-winning rap artist Lil Durk, born Durk Banks, was acquitted of charges in a federal murder-for-hire case. The case accused him of masterminding the revenge killing of a man in a Los Angeles ambush four years ago.

While Banks was cleared of all charges, his co-defendants, Deandre Dontrell Wilson and David Brian Lindsey, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit stalking and other related offenses. Though free of these charges, Banks remains in custody and is set for another trial on October 5 relating to murder-related racketeering and weapons offenses.

The acquittal followed a trial involving the planned hit of a rival rapper. Prosecutors claimed Banks orchestrated the attack in revenge for his friend's death but mistakenly killed the intended target's cousin. Banks' defense argued he was uninvolved, suggesting it was a former assistant acting independently. The trial's end was marked by a celebration from Banks' supporters.

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