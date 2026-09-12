Mongolia Bets on Safer Schools, Digital Learning and Better Data to Close Education Gaps Nationwide

Mongolia's planned $164 million education investment represents an attempt to tackle overcrowded classrooms, unequal access and weaknesses in education management through a single national programme. The Asian Development Bank has approved $130 million in additional financing, while the Mongolian government will contribute $34 million.

The programme will construct or expand 33 schools and kindergartens, creating places for approximately 11,000 additional students and preschool children. It will also develop 50 interactive digital textbooks, provide inclusive materials for children with disabilities, strengthen teachers and modernise the system used to manage national education data.

The financing combines a $63 million regular ADB loan with a $67 million concessional loan. As the second additional financing package for the ongoing project, it reflects the scale of pressure created by Mongolia's changing population patterns and the need to improve both physical infrastructure and learning quality.

Can New Schools Keep Pace With Mongolia's Urban Growth?

Twelve of the 33 facilities will be built or expanded in Ulaanbaatar, where expanding neighbourhoods have placed intense pressure on schools and kindergartens. Overcrowding has forced some institutions to operate several shifts a day, limiting teaching time and reducing opportunities for extracurricular activities and individual support.

The remaining 21 facilities will serve rural communities. This distribution responds to Mongolia's two-sided education challenge: congestion in rapidly growing urban districts and insufficient access in remote, less-connected areas.

Additional places could shorten waiting lists, reduce classroom pressure and give children safer spaces to learn and play. Rural families may gain better access to suitable facilities, while urban parents could benefit from more manageable school schedules.

However, construction alone cannot guarantee better education. Mongolia must recruit enough qualified teachers, equip the facilities and provide reliable funding for heating, maintenance and administration. The locations, construction schedule and expected reductions in class sizes have not been specified in the available information.

Climate-Smart Classrooms Bring Benefits and Budget Tests

The new and expanded buildings will incorporate energy-efficient features suited to Mongolia's extremely cold winters. Better insulation and heating systems could make classrooms more comfortable while lowering operating expenses over the buildings' lifetime.

Disaster-resilient construction should provide additional protection for students, teachers and staff. The designs will also consider the needs of girls and boys across different age groups, although detailed accessibility and safety standards have not been disclosed.

For policymakers, the programme presents a long-term budgeting challenge. Energy-efficient construction may reduce utility costs, but 33 expanded or new institutions will still require permanent spending on salaries, repairs, equipment and learning materials. Underfunding these recurring needs could leave modern buildings without the staff or resources required to operate effectively.

The investment may generate opportunities for construction companies, engineering firms, energy-efficiency specialists and equipment suppliers. Transparent procurement and strong supervision will be essential to control costs and ensure that contractors meet safety and performance standards.

Will Digital Textbooks Narrow or Deepen Learning Gaps?

The programme extends beyond construction by supporting Mongolia's competency-based curriculum. Fifty interactive digital textbooks will be produced for primary education, giving teachers new ways to present lessons and helping students develop practical skills, problem-solving abilities and deeper understanding.

Learning materials designed for children with disabilities will also be developed and distributed nationally. If combined with accessible equipment, trained teachers and specialised support, these resources could allow more children to participate meaningfully in classroom activities.

Yet digital learning carries its own inequality risks. Schools in Ulaanbaatar may have better connectivity, devices and technical support than remote rural institutions. Without reliable infrastructure and teacher training, interactive textbooks could remain underused or widen the divide between well-equipped and poorly connected schools.

Education authorities should therefore measure more than the number of textbooks produced. They will need to monitor how frequently the materials are used, whether students can access them and whether they improve participation and learning outcomes. Teachers must also receive sustained professional support rather than one-time technical instruction.

Better Data Could Reshape Education Policy

Upgrading Mongolia's Education Sector Information System into a modern Education Management Information System could become one of the programme's most important reforms. Stronger data could show where enrolment is rising, which schools are overcrowded, where teachers are needed and whether resources are reaching children with disabilities.

For policymakers, this could improve decisions on school construction, teacher deployment and budget allocation. It may also help authorities anticipate demand instead of responding only after shortages become severe.

The system's success will depend on accurate reporting, trained administrators and clear rules for protecting and verifying information. Data must also be connected to government planning and expenditure decisions; otherwise, the upgraded platform risks becoming a technical system with limited influence over policy.

Students and families are the intended beneficiaries, but teachers, local authorities, technology providers, publishers and construction companies will all shape delivery. ADB and other development partners will need to monitor whether financing produces measurable improvements rather than merely completing planned activities.

The key indicators will be reductions in overcrowding and multi-shift schooling, improved rural access, teacher availability, inclusion of children with disabilities and effective use of digital resources. Mongolia's challenge is to connect buildings, educators, technology and reliable data into a system that delivers consistently better learning, not simply more classroom space.