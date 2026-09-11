LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

LIV Golf has received interim approval from a U.S. bankruptcy court for its Chapter 11 motions. This allows the professional golf league to access $14 million in financing and continue its recapitalization plan in collaboration with BC Partners Credit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 05:39 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 05:39 IST
LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings
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LIV Golf announced that a U.S. bankruptcy court has granted interim approval of its Chapter 11 first-day motions.

This development permits the men's professional golf league to access $14 million in debtor-in-possession financing.

The funding will facilitate LIV Golf's efforts to pursue a recapitalization plan backed by BC Partners Credit.

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