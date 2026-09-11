LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings
LIV Golf has received interim approval from a U.S. bankruptcy court for its Chapter 11 motions. This allows the professional golf league to access $14 million in financing and continue its recapitalization plan in collaboration with BC Partners Credit.
LIV Golf announced that a U.S. bankruptcy court has granted interim approval of its Chapter 11 first-day motions.
This development permits the men's professional golf league to access $14 million in debtor-in-possession financing.
The funding will facilitate LIV Golf's efforts to pursue a recapitalization plan backed by BC Partners Credit.