From Inflation to Fair Pay: Sri Lanka Rethinks Wages to Protect Workers and Keep Firms Viable

Sri Lanka's attempt to strengthen its wage-setting institutions could become an important test of whether the country can translate economic recovery into better living standards without weakening jobs, exports or business competitiveness. By bringing the government, employers and workers into a common process, the initiative seeks to make wage decisions more transparent, evidence-based and responsive to changing economic conditions.

The Ministry of Labour and Department of Labour, with support from the International Labour Organization, held a three-day workshop from September 8 to 10, 2026. Government representatives, employers' and workers' organizations, Labour Law Reform Committee members, academics and technical specialists reviewed existing practices and explored improvements suited to Sri Lanka's labour market.

No new wage formula or statutory rate was announced. The significance of the workshop lies in its attempt to strengthen the institutions through which wage decisions are negotiated, implemented and reviewed.

Why Wage Reform Matters for Sri Lanka's Recovery

Sri Lanka's recent economic difficulties exposed the vulnerability of workers and enterprises to sudden price and cost increases. Exceptionally high inflation weakened household purchasing power, leaving many employees unable to maintain their previous living standards. Businesses faced their own pressures as production, financing and operating costs increased.

A more responsive wage-setting system could reduce the risk of wages remaining disconnected from economic realities. Regular reviews using credible information on inflation, household expenditure, productivity, employment and enterprise performance could help protect workers while giving businesses greater certainty.

Higher earnings could support consumer spending and domestic demand. However, wage increases that substantially exceed productivity growth or companies' ability to pay could reduce recruitment, encourage informal employment or place smaller firms under financial strain.

Sri Lanka must therefore avoid treating wage policy as a choice between workers and businesses. Sustainable wage growth depends on productive enterprises, while sustainable businesses depend on a stable, adequately paid and motivated workforce.

Export Industries Face a High-Stakes Balancing Act

The debate is particularly important for labour-intensive export sectors such as tea and ready-made garments. These industries employ large numbers of workers but compete in international markets where production costs, quality, delivery schedules and labour conditions can influence purchasing decisions.

Weak wage protection may increase poverty and workforce dissatisfaction while creating reputational risks for Sri Lankan suppliers. International buyers and investors increasingly examine working conditions, responsible sourcing and compliance with labour standards when selecting business partners.

Better wages and labour practices could strengthen Sri Lanka's position in ethical and higher-value supply chains. They may also reduce worker turnover, support productivity and improve industrial relations.

Yet the transition will require careful sequencing. Large exporters may be better placed to absorb higher costs or invest in technology, while small and medium-sized enterprises often operate with narrower financial margins. Policymakers may need to combine wage reform with productivity support, workforce training, affordable finance and technology adoption so that smaller employers are not pushed towards closure or informality.

Collective bargaining can help sectors negotiate solutions suited to their circumstances. Its effectiveness, however, will depend on access to reliable information and meaningful representation for workers and employers.

Policymakers Must Turn Better Data into Trusted Decisions

The workshop examined ILO principles on minimum wage setting, including workers' needs, economic conditions, labour-market trends, collective bargaining, implementation and compliance. Participants also considered experiences from India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

These examples can provide useful lessons, but Sri Lanka will need a framework reflecting its own economic structure and institutional capacity. Policymakers must decide which indicators will guide wage adjustments, how often reviews will occur and which institution will verify the evidence.

The credibility of the system will depend on transparency. Workers must understand how their living costs are considered, while employers need to know how productivity, profitability and employment risks influence decisions. Clearly published methodologies could reduce political interference and make wage outcomes easier to anticipate.

Gender equality must also become part of the process. ILO Country Office Director for Sri Lanka and the Maldives Joni Simpson highlighted the importance of gender-responsive policies and equal remuneration for work of equal value. Effective action may require gender-disaggregated wage data, accessible complaint mechanisms and stronger enforcement in sectors where women have limited bargaining power.

Whether the national process will establish measurable gender-pay objectives remains unclear.

Dialogue Has Opened the Door, but Delivery Will Decide Success

The initiative builds on the ILO's 2024 tripartite agreement on living wages and the 2025 High-Level Regional Dialogue on Living Wages in Colombo. This continuity indicates that wage reform is developing into a wider national policy agenda rather than remaining an isolated workshop discussion.

For international development partners, the process offers opportunities to support labour statistics, social-dialogue institutions, collective bargaining, inspection capacity and productivity programmes. Assistance should reinforce national institutions and create systems that Sri Lanka can sustain independently.

Private-sector stakeholders could benefit from predictable labour costs, fewer sudden policy changes and more stable industrial relations. At the same time, businesses should prepare for greater scrutiny of wage practices and supply-chain conditions.

The next test is whether dialogue produces action. Stakeholders should watch for formal recommendations, legal or administrative reforms, a regular wage-review timetable and stronger compliance arrangements.

If implemented effectively, the reforms could protect purchasing power, strengthen confidence and make Sri Lanka's recovery more inclusive. If consultation fails to produce enforceable changes, workers will remain exposed to future inflation shocks and employers will continue to operate under uncertainty. Ultimately, success will depend on whether Sri Lanka can build a wage system that is fair to workers, credible to businesses and sustainable for the wider economy.