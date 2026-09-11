Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

In a concerning development, the first instance of a horse infected with New World screwworm in the United States has been confirmed in southern Texas, close to the Mexican border. The U.S. Department of Agriculture disclosed this discovery on Wednesday, marking a critical point in an ongoing struggle against this parasitic threat.

The Texas Animal Health Commission took swift action, issuing orders to halt the movement of any warm-blooded animals outside a designated infested zone within Presidio and Jeff Davis counties. This measure aims to contain the parasite that previously wrought devastation in the U.S. before successful eradication efforts in the 1960s.

Experts warn a broader infestation could result in economic losses up to $1.8 billion. Heightened concerns over smuggled animals as potential hosts add complexity to the situation. The U.S. Equestrian Federation stresses the importance of preventive measures like wound care and fly control among horse owners to protect the equine community.